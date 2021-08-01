TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $221.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.90 million to $234.40 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TRS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 124,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 19.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in TriMas by 146.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 190.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 1,798.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 10.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.