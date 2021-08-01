TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,467 shares of company stock worth $6,633,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

