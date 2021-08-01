Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.23. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at $660,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

