Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 6.9%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 419,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,987,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,464,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.