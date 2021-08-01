trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.91.
TRVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at $430,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
trivago Company Profile
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
