Truist Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $143.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target increased by Truist from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.85.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Xilinx by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

