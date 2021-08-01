Truist Securiti Comments on Monro, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monro in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Monro by 30.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Monro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

