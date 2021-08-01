Truist Securiti Weighs in on Encompass Health Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

