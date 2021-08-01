Truist Securities Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $315.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

NYSE AMT opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.34. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in American Tower by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

