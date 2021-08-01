Truist Securities Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $925.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $900.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $874.16.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $820.41 on Thursday. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $802.32. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 215.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

