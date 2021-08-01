Truist Securities Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $149.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.46.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $87.46 and a 52 week high of $147.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.