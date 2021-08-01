TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

MEDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Shares of MEDS opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.