TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $18.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.38. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 175,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 164,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

