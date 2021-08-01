Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Materion by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Materion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

