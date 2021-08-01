Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 12,241 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,241 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

