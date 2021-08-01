Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 67,039 Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 67,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $20,824,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $13,277,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $9,954,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $9,920,000.

Slam stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

