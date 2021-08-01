Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $715,000 Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.