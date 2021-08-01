Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,589,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

