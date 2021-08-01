Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $700,000 in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.