Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 1,225 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 121.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $349.48 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.18 and a fifty-two week high of $351.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

