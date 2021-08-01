Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

TPB stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,939,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

