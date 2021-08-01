Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,929 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $15.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after buying an additional 677,825 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 424.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

