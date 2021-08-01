Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Up 5.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.30 and last traded at C$20.30. 68,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 323,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.27. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,298.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

