TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Short Interest Up 87.8% in July

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWCT. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter.

TWCT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. TWC Tech Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

