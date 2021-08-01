Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $14.72 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

