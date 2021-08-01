UBS Group AG Acquires 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 102.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJR opened at $25.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59.

