UBS Group AG Acquires 12,972 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trevena were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 71,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 128,184 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trevena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

