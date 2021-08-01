UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 118.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

