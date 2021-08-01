UBS Group AG Has $52,000 Stock Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alico were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alico by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alico by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

ALCO opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $284.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

