UBS Group AG Invests $49,000 in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KMED opened at $32.97 on Friday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.