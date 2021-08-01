UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2,379.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 413,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 397,152 shares during the period.

FCOR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.67. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $57.47.

