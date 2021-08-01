UBS Group AG Makes New $52,000 Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

XCEM stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.16.

