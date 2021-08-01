UBS Group AG Purchases 451 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

