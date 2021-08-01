UBS Group AG Sells 598 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at $568,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $64.25 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

