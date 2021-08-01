UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,368.33 ($122.40).
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,268 ($108.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,362.44. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.
