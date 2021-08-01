UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBBF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

