UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,417.0 days.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. UCB has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBJF. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price objective for the company.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

