Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

