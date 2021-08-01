Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $79.83 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,218 shares of company stock worth $3,554,301. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 217,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

