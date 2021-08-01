UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Short Interest Update

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UMCN opened at $0.01 on Friday. UMC has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

About UMC

UMC, Inc provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States.

