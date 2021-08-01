UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Short Interest Update

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UMCN opened at $0.01 on Friday. UMC has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
About UMC
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.