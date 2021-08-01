UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €13.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.