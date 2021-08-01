United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.82. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

