United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $47,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,572 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:X traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,533,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,519,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

