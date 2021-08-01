United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS.

Shares of X traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 26,533,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

