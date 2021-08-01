United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS.
Shares of X traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 26,533,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
