UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $266,424,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,293. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.