Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Shares of ULH stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.56. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.