Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $199.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Technical Institute worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

