Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.48 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

