Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of UPWK opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,188,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 114.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

