Uquid Coin Trading 35.7% Higher Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for $19.93 or 0.00048064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $199.31 million and $2.91 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00789607 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.